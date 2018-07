El suceso fantasmal que la policía no logra explicar

Who we gonna call?

Wanting to know who'd left a garage in a police station car park open yesterday, police reviewed the CCTV – what it showed sent shivers down our spines….Just before dawn, with the car park empty and quiet, a garage, that hadn't been used in days, suddenly starts to open of its own accord. With the door half open, a broom flies out, as if propelled by a 'spirited' janitor. It stays upright, then falls to the ground and gives one final kick, looking like it's in the final throes of possession.A technician is currently inspecting the door. The 'possessed' broom sounds like a job for the Ghostdusters! *Note: even though it's Friday the 13th, this is actual CCTV footage.*

Posted by NSW Police Force on Friday, April 13, 2018